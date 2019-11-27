Mother asks Greene County judge for bench trial in the case of her daughter's death

A woman accused of murdering her own daughter and burning her remains waived her right to a jury trial Wednesday in a Greene County courtroom.

Rebecca Ruud is charged in the death of Savannah Leckie.

The 16-year-old disappeared in Ozark County in July 2017. Ruud told everyone she thought her daughter ran away. Volunteers in the Theodosia area spent days searching for the teenager. About two weeks later, investigators found human remains, consisting of bones and teeth in a burn pile on the property of Ruud.

Her next appearance is now set for January 13. The bench trial is set to begin January 27.

Ruud's husband, Robert Peat Jr, whom she married the day Savannah's remains were found, is also charged in her death.