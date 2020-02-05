Mother clings to SUV door as thief drives off with toddler inside

A mother was pumping gas when a thief got into her vehicle and took off with her toddler in the back seat.

A car thief drove away with a toddler in the back seat in Washington, D.C. (Source: WJLA/Exxon gas station surveillance/CNN)

Gas station security video from Tuesday morning showed a man running across the street and getting into the SUV as the woman held the pump.

The woman ran to the driver’s side door, grabbed it and held on as the thief drove away, dragging her along.

Elroy Jacobs was on his way to work when he saw the woman being dragged down the street.

“And he was pulling her. She’s hollering, ‘Go get my baby, he got my baby,’" Jacobs said.

Jacobs said he followed the SUV about a half mile, witnessed the woman fall off, and saw the driver ditch the stolen car, get into another vehicle and leave.

The child was still in the woman’s stolen car.

The gas tank door remained open as detectives got to the toddler. D.C. police said the child and mother were not injured.

Police are still looking for the suspects.

Copyright 2020 WJLA via CNN. All rights reserved.