Motorcycle ride, doughnut drive planned to benefit Springfield officer Mark Priebe

Several events and fundraisers have been planned to benefit Springfield officer Mark Priebe as he recovers from serious injuries from an incident outside the police headquarters earlier this week.

On Sunday, June 14, Vintage Biker Gear is organizing a benefit ride for Officer Priebe’s family.

A group of motorcyclists are planning to meet at 2910 S Campbell around 10 a.m. and leave by 11 a.m. The benefit ride will include a stop at Mercy Hospital then head down U.S. Route 60 to Republic. An organizer asks bikers to donate $10 to ride to benefit Priebe's family.

On Monday, June 15, a "doughnut drive" will be held for officer Mark Priebe. It's a fundraiser with help from Krispy Kreme Doughnuts and several Springfield-area radio stations, including 105.1 The Bull.

The doughnut drive is set for Monday at the Battlefield Mall parking lot from 5:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Those who make a $10 cash donation to benefit Priebe will receive a doughnut-and-coffee combo coupon.

Officer Priebe, a 21-year veteran with the Springfield Police Department, suffered serious injuries, including multiple rib fractures and a spinal cord injury after a driver intentionally struck him with a car outside police headquarters Tuesday morning.

Police spokeswoman Jasmine Bailey says Officer Priebe is in good spirits, while resting and healing. He is exploring rehab options once released from the hospital. Bailey says he has a lot of support and he and his family are thankful for every donation, prayer and well-wishes.