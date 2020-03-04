Mountain Home, Ark. voters say yes to Sunday liquor sales

Tuesday night, voters said yes to Sunday liquor stores inside the city limits.

"I'm a little surprised it was as close as it was, Patrick Linehan told KY3. I did ultimately expect that it was going to pass. I think overall, the town was ready for it."

185 votes - the difference between selling on Sundays and keeping things as they have been.

Patrick Linehan, manager at Jack's Package Store, says customers are excited.

"I think it's branching us more into the 21st Century...taking a step forward as a town," Linehan exclaimed.

The vote means that grocery stores, liquor stores and gas stations inside the city limits will soon be able to sell liquor from 10 AM to 10 PM on Sundays.

For years, people have traveled to neighboring Salesville or Norfork to buy liquor on Sundays.

When lake season picks up around Memorial Day, tax dollars will be staying in Mountain Home.

"People will travel, like you said, to get their liquor elsewhere. That kind of opens up tax revenue up for us and tourism is a little friendlier when they don't have to travel for lake season," Linehan added.

Linehan says the extra day of sales could mean Jack's will bring on more employees. Customers are excited they won't have to stock up on Saturday's much longer.

"I think it's something that should have been done years ago," Michael Callen explained.

Michael Callen has stocked up on Saturdays for years.

That can end in the near future.

"It would be convenient to be able to get in the car and go get it when you need it," Callen said.

Now, the city will send it's resolution to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board.

City leaders tell KY3 it will be sent by the end of the week and Sunday sales will be able to begin 30 days after the board receives the resolution.