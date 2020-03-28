Mountain Home grocery delivery for seniors

The Mayor of Mountain Home, Hillrey Adams, has announced a free program to help seniors get groceries and prescription medications during the Coronavirus pandemic.

This program only covers those 65 and older living within city limits. The service is only available Monday through Friday, -- and the grocery store or pharmacy must be within city limits.

To apply, call the Mountain Home Police Department at (870) 425-6336 and give the following:

Name

Address

Phone number

Grocery store or pharmacy

Pick-up Time

A uniformed officer with the police department will pick-up your groceries or prescriptions and deliver them to your home in a marked patrol car.