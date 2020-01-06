Mountain Home health and rehab center reopens after winds destroy old building

In the new Hiram Shaddox Health and Rehab center the man it's named after watches over all who enter.

"We felt like it honored a man that lived a life working for a family, and that's the kind of people we treat," said Dr. Tim Paden, the medical director at the center, who is also the grandson of Hiram Shaddox.

As a carpenter, Paden's grandfather spent his professional life building things for others.

So, when a storm packing 85-mile-per-hour winds destroyed the old Shaddox center in Mountain Home in April 2018, they needed to turn other places for help.

"We ended up evacuating that building, moving all those residents into surrounding nursing home. Some of them went home, they went to different places in the area," said Ben Worlow, the administrator at Hiram Shaddox.

Crews had just started building the new center about a mile away before the storm, which meant staff also had to find other work until the new building opened up.

"Same thing as the residents. They got spread out in the area. Everyone was offered a job at a different nursing home and things like that," Worlow said.

But now the new one is finally opening.

"It's been a big talk in the community," Worlow said. "I've had multiple calls of people wanting to come back, or new inquiries or things like that. I don't think it'll be too much of a challenge."

The center is not yet licensed to accept people with certain insurance or Medicare and Medicaid. They hope to be licensed for that in about a month.

But Paden is happy to welcome back staff and those who are paying for their own care, with many more people ready to come through these doors, building on a legacy that has a strong foundation.

"I think that tells a big story in the fact that we had such a reputation for quality care," Paden said.

The new facility cost around $10 million to build.