Mountain Home looking to get public opinion on parks rehabilitation project

A daily walk through Cooper Park brings Dale Foresythe and his dog, Kobe, happiness, but he wouldn't mind seeing that park get even better.

"It's just good overall for the growth and just the publicity that Mountain Home gets," Foresythe said.

That may happen if an idea to revitalize several parks takes off.

Mayor Hillrey Adams has a vision to add disc golf, new playground equipment and resurface Cooper Park's tennis courts. The pool would be turned into a splash pad.

The youth center at the park would get some upgrades, too.

But Adams doesn't want to stop there. A man's request sparked an idea for a community center and aquatic center at McCabe Park, also adding basketball and pickleball courts inside and a walking trail. There would also be meeting rooms where people can gather.

"There's an opportunity to draw a lot of events to Mountain Home that we're currently missing out on," Adams said.

Keller Park's baseball and softball fields would get a facelift and new bleachers.

"From what I've heard this past year, there's enough people in the city of Mountain Home that would like to see something like this," Adams said.

But all those people might end up having to pay for it.

The Mountain Home mayor says the city doesn't know exactly how much a project like this will cost. But estimates it to be around $35-40 million.

The city could get grants for some of the work, but the mayor is looking into possibly raising the sales tax by more than half a percent. That would mean city council would have to pass it along to voters to decide. The earliest the election could be is May 12.

"No one like to have taxes raised, but also there's no way you can get improvements, whether it's highways or whatever," Foresythe said.

Other people who use Cooper Park are interested but worried about those who are already struggling to get by.

"My concern would be for them: The people that can't really pay the sales tax on food already," said Vaughn Pettit, who lives in Mountain Home.

Mountain Home's sales tax, including county and state tax, is already more than nine percent, and voters over in Harrison rejected a plan last year to build a recreational center that would've cost about the same.

Still, Adams is confident he can get people to support a tax in his to if it means making the parks they use better for everyone.

"It doesn't make me nervous at all," he said.

But he wants people's opinions. There will be a public meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Mountain Home City Hall to discuss people's concerns.