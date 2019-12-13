Mountain Home storm drain art draws attention to pollution problems

It’s a painting on a different kind of canvas along Bomber Boulevard in Mountain Home.

"We had been assigned to make a design for the drain," said Lakeisha Ponce, a Mountain Home junior.

But it's not just something pretty to look at. Each drain sends a message.

"That water is rushing along the streets and sidewalks, and it eventually will find a storm drain, and it'll take the trash along with it," said Steve Blumreich, with Friends of the North Fork and White Rivers.

The Mountain Home students want people to think before they litter and contribute to the pollution problem.

With the help of funding from the Friends of the Rivers and the city, they've been painting storm drains for two years through their art class.

"Trash and other pollution can get into not only storm drains but into creeks and rivers that ultimately lead to larger bodies of water," said junior Kaitlyn Miller.

Nine of the storm drains are painted along Bomber Boulevard. But students don’t want to stop there.

"Oh I'd love to do more all over town," said junior Gracie Todd.

The students plan to eventually paint drains outside other schools and businesses in the area.

The kids also want people to understand stormwater pollution doesn't just affect people.

"I think that's why many of the designs included the animals and the fish," Miller said. "And it showed they are being affected greatly too. It's their homes that are being polluted."

They're already seeing people notice the colorful drains and ask questions.

"They came up from the shops that were behind us, and they said, 'Wow this is really cool! I'm so excited that you guys are doing this,'" Todd said. "And they just had a conversation about how awesome we were doing."