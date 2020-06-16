Mountain View, Mo. officer faces charges in deadly officer-involved shooting

The Howell County, Mo. prosecutor filed charges against a Mountain View, Mo. police officer for a deadly officer-involved shooting in September 2019.

Israel Guidry faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the death of Angela Perkins, of Cotter, Ark.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigator, Officer Guidry attempted to pull over the driver for a traffic violation on the night of September 30. Guidry told investigators Perkins took off. He then said he lost sight of her car. He later found her hiding in her car in a ditch on Howell County Road 3080 southwest of Mountain View.

Guidry repeatedly asked the driver to "shut it down." He told investigators Perkins then spun the tires and drove the vehicle toward him. Guidry told investigators at that point he thought she was going to kill him. He then fired shots at Perkins, hitting her through the windshield.

Investigators say Guidry was wearing a body camera. However, there was no video on it. Investigator say never turned on the camera inside the patrol car.