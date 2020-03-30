Movie 'The Hunt' with local ties pulled from theaters because of coronavirus

Sylvia Grace Crim grew up in Nixa and if the name sounds familiar it’s because she frequented the stage at her high school.

And when she turned 19, she decided to pursue a bigger dream, beyond her Nixa High School plays and become an actress.

A lot has changed since that big move. She no longer lives in New York City, instead New Orleans. And she’s no longer just wishing for her big screen moment, she got it.

Crim was cast in the movie, :The Hunt," alongside big names Emma Robert, Hilary Swank and Justin Hartly.

“It was an amazing opportunity to work for Universal and have a main role on a big blockbuster,” Crim told KY3. “It was definitely an exciting process and a wonderful feat when I heard that I got that part.”

The film was supposed to hit big screens in September, but after a number of shootings around that time, Universal decided to pull it. The movie is full of gore and at the time it felt like the best move.

Crim admits she didn’t know if the movie would actually ever make it, but she got a call early this year that the movie would finally hit theatres on March 13, 2019.

“It was great,” she explains. “I flew to Los Angeles. I got ready for the premier and then Covid-19 went bonkers.”

Three days after the movie appeared in theatres across the country many closed their doors to combat the spread of coronavirus. Her film "The Hunt," went straight to streaming services. So weeks after walking the red carpet, Crim has found herself in the same spot as many other artists.

“As far as income goes I filed for unemployment and that’s a real thing’” she says. “And it’s the first time I ever had to do that. So it scares you a little bit for sure.”

New Orleans has been hit hard by the outbreak with over 1,300 confirmed cases. And while she’s self-quarantined in the big easy, her heart is with her hometown.

“My parents are in Nixa and my grandparents are in Springfield,” she told KY3. “I'm so scared for all of them.”

She recommends staying in doors and while you do, check out her film "The Hunt." It’s currently for purchase on iTunes and Amazon Prime.

