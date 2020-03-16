Local movie theatre sees sharp dip in sales as virus concerns grow

Ticket sales for movies here in the states are at the lowest levels in two decades, in large part because of the coronavirus. Local theatres are also feeling the strain.

Gary York has owned the Glass Sword Theatre in West Plains for 42 years.

He says he's never seen anything like what's happening now to the movie industry.

"We're trying to keep our numbers low but right now they're keeping themselves low because of people are concerned," York explained.

York says last week sales were fine.This week he says sales are down over 50 percent.

"We're about 55 percent off, straight across the board," York added.

Movies that would normally draw crowds of 100 have been cut in half.

Release dates of movies like the new James Bond, Quiet Place 2 and Mulan have been postponed by studios.

"We won't have any product to show. If that is the case and we still feel like we can safely open, we may go back to showing older movies at a discount. Something like an Urban Cowboy or something of that nature...bring back an old one. And we may just entirely close if we feel like there's that much danger, we'll do it," York told KY3.

York says keeping the theatre clean is a priority.

"Instead of smelling popcorn when you come into our theatre now, you're going to smell Lysol," York exclaimed.

Movie-goers say they are cautious but won't let the virus dictate every aspect of their lives.

"We still believe in getting out there. If everybody stays home and does nothing, businesses are going to go under and life is going to end. That's just not logical. I'm not going to believe that," Tammy Campbell said.

York says he will keep the theater open as long as he can do so safely for the public and his staff.

However, he says no theater will be allowed to be at full capacity.

