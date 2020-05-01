Moving companies seeing a big drop in business, despite houses being for sale

Springtime through Labor Day is usually the busiest time of the year for movers, but this year that is not the case.

Liberty Moving Services, on average, moves two or three houses a day. David Magnass, the owner of Liberty Moving, said he usually does not have enough staff to cover all the moves.

This spring he experienced a big drop.

“Our business is down at least fifty-percent this year,” Magnass said.

Other moving services are experiencing a similar drop. It is not for the lack of houses available.

“Our listings this week have probably doubled or tripled,” Tom Kissee, with Tom Kissee Real Estate Company, said.

It’s a seller's market, but the buyers just are not buying.

“Since the virus has hit, and the stay at home order is in place, naturally not that many people are looking for homes,” Kissee said.

Especially those in the older population, Liberty Moving has seen the biggest decline with moving people from homes into assisted living communities.

“I’m very worried, communities are pretty well shut down. They don’t want anyone in or out. Our moving has been put on hold a lot,” Magnass said.

While movers are seeing a rough start to their season, they are confident business will pick back up once the stay-at-home order is lifted.

“Of course we got to get them listed first, sold second, before they move,” Kissee said.

Magnass wants his customers to be aware that moving is very low-contact. His crew wears face masks and gloves. They can keep their distance from the homeowner to maintain social distancing guidelines.