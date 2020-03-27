Mt. Vernon gives a big thanks to local truck drivers

Some of the heroes of the coronavirus pandemic are the truck drivers. On Friday, they got some much needed appreciation from Mt. Vernon locals.

Tracy Beall, who helped coordinate the event, said, “Wednesday evening I decided, we gotta do something for truckers who come through our town.”

Beall got together with some other residents to put together goodie bags for truck drivers. They spent more than seven hours Thursday collecting items for the bags.

“There’s water, there’s energy drinks, chips, crackers, hand sanitizer,” Beall said,” I just wanted to thank them for their tireless hours, for being on the frontlines.”

Gary Schrimpsher, a truck driver for 35 years, says, “Usually people don’t even think about us moving freight all over the country. I’ve never seen nothing like this before."

Volunteers packed over 100 bags. They greeted truck drivers at the TA stop in Mt. Vernon with signs, and cheers.

Jeanna Engler, another event coordinator, said some of the truck drivers were near tears when they received their bags.

A simple way to show their gratitude.

“We appreciate all the donations, and the continued donations. We’re going to continue this,” Engler said.

Even after the coronavirus pandemic has passed they plan to continue donating, coordinating events, and showing appreciation for everyone’s hard work.