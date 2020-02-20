Authorities investigate multi-car crash at National-St. Louis intersection in Springfield

Authorities are investigating a multi-car crash at National Avenue and East St. Louis Street near downtown Springfield.

One car is flipped over and another was damaged up front near the intersection. The extent of injuries from anyone involved in the crash is unknown.

Traffic is flowing in the area, but drivers should expect delays or avoid the area. St. Louis Street is shut down a block west of National while authorities investigate.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.