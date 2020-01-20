Multimillion-dollar resort planned for Eureka Springs, Ark.

Marshall Johnson wants to make the property at 2075 East Van Buren in Eureka Springs come alive.

"Just create a happening spot in Eureka Springs," Johnson said.

The owner of the Rockin' Pig Saloon is ready to add shops, restaurants and lodging to make Pine Mountain a true destination.

"Basically just creating a unique space in town," Johnson said. "The property was obviously old, and we're wanting to revitalize the whole property, the historic buildings, build new construction with some of the other concepts we're putting in."

He bought the property about five years ago, and the people who ran the shops left in the last year or two. That left Johnson with space to create the resort. He already has added a Harley Davidson shop

"I'm kind of a visionary type of guy," he said.

Eureka Springs' mayor said it's exciting to see this space do a 180. He said many people didn't believe it would happen.

"I'd say, 'Well they've got plans for it.' And they'd say, 'Yeah, well it's been vacant for so long.' And so when we finally came out with this new restaurant and the $10-million project, people are going, 'Wow this is going to become reality,'" Mayor Butch Berry said.

The resort will also have bike trails, something Eureka Springs is becoming known for.

"Another carat to the diamond that we've got here," Berry said.

Johnson hopes to bring more than 100 jobs to the area. So far the project has the city's approval, and plans are moving forward, the first to build a restaurant right at the front of the property.

"One of the most exciting things that's come along in Eureka Springs in a long long time," Berry said.

Johnson hopes to start construction on the restaurant in the near future, and to have the resort completed by this fall.