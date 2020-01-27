Multiple road signs stolen in Marion County, Ark.

Jones Road is tucked away in a remote part of Marion County. It's a road you might not know you're on unless you read the sign, which right now, isn't there.

“There for a while it was the same signs, but now they’re going to different areas," said Karen Carter, the administrative assistant for the Marion County Judge.

Road signs started disappearing all around Marion County years ago. But the judge said it's getting worse and worse as time has gone on. When it comes to type, the thieves don’t seem to discriminate.

“We’ve got a stop sign we can’t seem to keep on our County Roads 8050 and 8060 is one of the biggest ones," said Marion County Judge John Massey. "I think they’ve got a unique name on a lot of the roads. We’ve got Whitetail Lane or Big Buck Lane.”

Massey thinks the thieves are either selling the signs or hanging them up as trophies.

Even homemade signs that replaced the stolen ones aren't safe.

“They made a sign themselves to put down to help, and someone stole that as well," Carter said.

A new sign can cost the county anywhere from $30 to $125, and that's not counting labor to put it up.

“If people are taking them, that’s more tax dollars that we’re having to spend toward that, than repairing a road," Carter said.

But the county judge said the price of safety is most important to him.

A missing sign could confuse emergency crews trying to get to a home tucked back in the woods.

"How about if your family had a heart attack, how about your family is sick, and your road sign is gone," Massey said.

The county emergency management director doesn't know of any missing signs making an emergency even worse, but he wants people in Marion County to help put an end to the thefts and put some names to the people responsible.

“We would like to ask these people to keep their eyes open. If you see something, please call 911. Let us know. And maybe we can apprehend some of these folks," said Marion County OEM Director Brice Smith.

Stealing a sign is a Class A misdemeanor with a penalty of up to a year in jail and up to a $2,500 fine.