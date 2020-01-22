Multiple weather related wrecks reported on Highway 60

As the temperature dropped Wednesday night the rain turned to ice and some roads and highways quickly became very slick.

Logan-Rogersville District Fire Chief Rich Stirts said highway 60 is especially bad.

MODOT has been constantly treating the road, but rain washed the salt away. Chief Stirts said he expects roads to continue to be slick overnight and into Wednesday morning.

"It starts at the Greene and Webster County line here on 60 and I think even on 1-44 to Strafford," he said. "I know southern Webster has seen a lot of wrecks and for us here in Rogersville I know the new bridge over highway VV has been the most problems all day."

Chief Stirts said his crews responded to about six wrecks and no one was hurt in any of them.

Chief Stirts said roads toward Fordland are even slicker. He said four or five wrecks happened on the bridge in downtown Rogersville Wednesday. One of them involved a patrol car.

"He was setting up to deter traffic on the first accident and somebody slid into him on the bridge," Stirts said. "No injuries, most all of the wrecks today have been no injury, but doing a lot of damage to cars and I think the patrol car survived way better than the car that hit him."

He said if you find yourself in a wreck on the highway the best thing to do is to stay in your car until help arrives.