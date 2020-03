Murder charges have been filed against a man accused of fatally shooting a police officer in Hot Springs, Ark. on Tuesday.

Authorities say Kayvon Ward, 21, shot Officer Brent Scrimshire during a traffic stop. Ward is now charged with capital murder, with a felony firearm enhancement. Prosecutors say Ward was wounded during the ordeal and is still in the hospital.

According to the Associated Press, Ward had an outstanding warrant when he was pulled over, for an August shooting in Hot Springs.