THE LATEST: Murder case against ex-con charged with killing Springfield woman goes into Day 2

The trial for an ex-convict accused of causing a deadly crash after a pursuit in April of 2018 continues in Greene County Wednesday.

Tommy Morris, Junior opted for a bench trial. This means Judge Michael Cordonnier will decide if he's guilty of second degree murder in addition to two drug charges.

Police say he escaped a pursuit and kept going, killing Dana Sowards, 31, at the intersection of Scenic and Mount Vernon streets in Springfield. Sowards was a mother of two young kids, ages 5 and 8. Police had stopped the pursuit when the crash happened.

Prosecutors argue Morris was believed to be high on drugs, and had meth on him. Police say they caught him in a drug deal in the nearby Price Cutter parking lot, before the pursuit began.

Morris is also charged with attempting to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

The first day of the trial included emotional testimony from some of the people involved in the fatal crash.

Soward's mother, Beverly Adams also took the stand to speak about her daughter and the incident.

Day two updates:

8:50 a.m. - Court is in session. Morris is given another opportunity to accept a plea offer from the state. If he pleads guilty to the second degree murder charge, the two drug charges

would be dropped. Minimum sentence is life in prison.

Morris rejects the offer. He wants the trial to continue. He will now face a possible sentence of three life sentences if convicted on all counts based on his criminal history.

Brief recess called.

9:10 a.m. - Court is back in session, trial begins with prosecutors calling their first witness.

Springfield Police Officer Eric Dye addresses the court. He was a crash scene investigator at the time of the incident. He discussed the crash scene and explained the details of the crash pictures he took. This includes the extensive damage to Sowards' car.

10:15 a.m. - Springfield Officer Mark Prebe takes the stand. He was also part of the traffic investigation team at the time of the crash. He gave his account of how the crash may have happened

based on his expertise as a crash detective specializing in accident reconstruction.

He describes how the team uses forensic mapping and 'black box' type data found inside some of the vehicles.

10:54 a.m. - Court is in recess.