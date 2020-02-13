Sen. Murkowski disappointed with President Trump's actions in week since acquittal

Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) says she doesn't think the president's actions during the sentencing period of Roger Stone were appropriate.

Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) says she does not regret voting to acquit the president last week. (Source: Gray DC)

President Trump's longtime friend and ally faced between seven and nine years in prison after his conviction on witness tampering and obstruction charges, but had his prison time lowered by the Justice Department.

Murkowski does not think the president or the Justice Department should have weighed in.

"On a host of different levels it is wrong," said Murkowski.

Watch the full one-on-one interview with Murkowski above.

