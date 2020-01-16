NFL linebacker to speak at Reeds Spring annual PACK NIGHT fundraiser

Current NFL linebacker Dylan Cole will deliver the keynote address at the 10th Annual PACK NIGHT at Dolly Parton's Stampede Dinner Attraction on Friday, March 6.

Cole plays for the Houston Texans, following a standout career at Missouri State University. He was also a champion in high school, leading Logan-Rogersville to the 2011 Class 3 title.

Tickets for the event are divided into two categories. General Admission tickets cost $30 and include the entire Dolly Parton’s Stampede show and meal, along with the keynote speech by Dylan Cole. $60 VIP seats will be located closer to the arena floor, and allow you the opportunity to attend a meet-and-greet reception at 6:30 p.m. with Cole. Stampede's pre-show entertainment begins at 7:10 p.m and the main event begins at 8:00 p.m.

PACK NIGHT is the Reeds Spring School Foundation's major fundraising effort. All of the evening’s proceeds will go toward continuing education scholarships for high school graduates and classroom enrichment mini-grants for teachers.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://rebrand.ly/PACKNIGHT2020, in person at Reeds Spring High School, or by calling Gibson Technical Center at 417-272-3271 ext. 1196.