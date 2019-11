A day of a wintry mix of ice and snow led to a few slick spots in the Ozarks Monday.

Rain changed to sleet, and then some snow, making for pretty imagery, but not as much fun on the roads. The slick roads led to several crashes, including on James River Freeway in Springfield around 4 p.m. The crashes backed up traffic for a short time.

MoDOT says it put a full crew on the road clearing for Monday.