NRA announces it's moving its annual meeting of members to Springfield in September

The National Rifle Association announced on Twitter it's moving the annual meeting of members to Springfield.

The meeting will happen Saturday, September 5 at the Expo Center. The NRA canceled its 149th annual meeting in Nashville for April after the coronavirus pandemic worsened around the country.

The NRA reported some 81,000 members attended the 2019 meeting in Indianapolis. However, Springfield-Business and Convention Bureau's Tracy Kimberlin says the NRA expects around 1,200 participants at this year's event. The annual meeting features speakers, vendors and entertainment.