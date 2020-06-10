NRA convention in Springfield welcomed by Convention and Visitors Bureau

Speaking from the still-closed visitors welcome center at the Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau, CVB President Tracy Kimberlin recalls his prediction three months ago that the area's economy would take a major hit because of the coronavirus and that the tourism and hospitality industry would be hit hardest.

"It's at least as bad as I thought it would be," he said.

In April there was only a 20 percent occupancy rate in local motels and hotels and while that's up to 45 percent this week, it's still far below the 75 percent rate normal for this vacation time of year.

More than 65 meetings and conventions in the area have been cancelled and considering 80 percent of the Convention and Visitors Bureau budget comes from a motel tax, the CVB's ability to attract new business is suffering as well.

"The total payments for hotel tax was a little over $35,000," Kimberlin explained. "That compares to about $250,000 the same month a year ago. So that tells you what has happened to our budget."

So that's why the NRA moving its September 5th membership meeting from Nashville to Springfield's Expo Center is welcome news for the CVB. While this is not the NRA's big national convention that attracts around 45,000 people, this gathering of members that's normally held in conjunction with that event will bring in about 1,200 people and $900,000 of economic impact.

"Does it signal a turnaround? No, but it's nice when you've taken so many calls for cancellations to take at least one that isn't that direction," Kimberlin said.

While no one knows what virus-related regulations will still be in effect by September Kimberlin said the NRA has been given contact information with the local health department so they can stay up-to-date.

"They have already built social distancing into their plans," he said.

But another concern is the public's reaction.

Obviously the NRA's controversial background will upset some people who don't want them here.

"The group is very accustomed to dealing with controversy," Kimberlin said. "It's not unusual for them to have protestors at their events. You know one of the things that everyone has to understand is we work with all different kinds of groups. If the opposite of the NRA were to give us a call we would work with them just as we did with the NRA. We do, as an example, all kinds of religious conventions here and from all different denominations."

Kimberlin predicts it will be next spring before the convention industry recovers.

"It will come back slowly and will probably look a lot different than what it looks like now," he said. "I think meetings and conventions of the future are going to have to incorporate technology to allow for remote attendance so there's going to be a lot of changes."