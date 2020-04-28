NTSB releases findings for who's to blame in duck boat tragedy

Blame for the Duck Boat tragedy that killed 17 people in 2018 is falling on two entities: the Coast Guard and the company that ran the tourist attraction.

On Tuesday, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) highlighted warnings that were ignored and rules that were not in place despite past recommendations.

"Staff believes Ride the Ducks should have suspended water-borne operations for Stretch Duck 7," Marine Safety Investigator Marcel Muise said.

The NTSB held the virtual hearing to go over its findings from a long investigation into the July 19th, 2018 incident in which 17 people died.

"I believe July 19 will always stick in our hearts," Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said.

Sheriff Rader led the emergency response that July night.

"It will forever be burned in their minds of the things they dealt with that night," Rader said.

Investigators say Ride the Ducks had plenty of warning about the severe weather, but the boat still launched more than 20 minutes after a thunderstorm warning was issued for Table Rock Lake.

"Essentially the winds that arrived were almost double the maximum allowable for this vessel," National Transportation Safety Board ​Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said.

The NTSB said the Coast Guard should've ordered Duck Boats to add more safety measures and remove canopies, which had been proven dangerous in past deadly accidents and prevented people from escaping.

However, the NTSB not only provided answers, but also safety recommendations to help ensure tragedies like this don't happen in the future.The board urged the Coast Guard to implement safety recommendations and Ripley's Entertainment to come up with clear severe weather policies.

"Reevaluate emergency procedures regarding the donning of life jackets," Managing Director Sharon Bryson said.

The NTSB praised local responders as well as Good Samaritans. It found that bystanders played a role in preventing more deaths.

"There were people soaking wet that were on the Branson Belle that dove into help that night. We'll never know who they were. They're unknown heroes," Sheriff Rader said.

Ride the Ducks is still closed in Branson. KY3 News asked Safety Board Chairman if it should re-open. He said if the company makes the recommended changes, it could re-open.

Ripley's issued the following statement in response to the NTSB's findings:

“We will be reviewing the National Transportation Safety Board’s report as soon as it is available. Branson Ride The Ducks fully cooperated with the NTSB’s investigation into the accident that occurred in July of 2018. We remain dedicated to working with the community of Branson, and continuing our support of all those who were impacted by the accident.”

The company has already settled all the civil suits from families of victims.

Below is the complete list of findings, exact probable cause, and recommendations from the NTSB:

The National Transportation Safety Board unanimously adopted the following findings as factors into the 2018 Ride the Ducks accident on Table Rock Lake:

1) The Stretch Duck 7's propulsion, steering, and bilge systems operated normally and, thus, were not factors in this accident.

2) Neither alcohol nor other impairing drugs were factors in this accident.

3) On the day of the accident, the National Weather Service accurately foretasted and issued timely notifications of a severe thunderstorm that would impact the accident location.

4) Ride the Ducks did not effectively use all available weather information to monitor the approaching severe weather and assess the risk it posed to its water-borne operations.

5) Ride the Ducks should have suspended water-borne operations for the Stretch Duck 7 and the other last tours of the day in anticipation of imminent severe weather.

6) Ride the Ducks should have had specific guidance for the operations team to determine when to suspend water-borne operations due to approaching severe weather (A "Go, No-Go Policy").

7) It is likely that the captain believed he could safely complete the water-borne portion of the tour before the thunderstorm arrived.

8) The captain's decision to head to toward the exit ramp when encountering the severe weather was appropriate.

9) Initial water ingress to the Stretch Duck 7 was likely from waves rolling over the air-intake hatch's spring-loaded damper and intermittently opening it, thereby allowing water into the engine compartment.

10) The rapid sinking of the Stretch Duck 7 resulted from uncontrolled progressive flooding due to a lack of subdivision.

11) Had the Coast Guard implemented safety recommendation M-02-1 to require sufficient reserve buoyancy through passive means, the Stretch Duck 7 likely would not have sunk.

12) The Stretch Duck 54 was able to exit lake while exposed to the same conditions as the Stretch Duck 7 due to the increased free-board, greater reserved buoyancy, and a securable bow hatch that prevented the ingress of water.

13) When the vessel sank, the closed starboard side curtain aboard the Stretch Duck 7 impeded egress and likely resulted in additional fatalities.

14) Donning life jackets on the Stretch Duck 7 while fitted with an overhead canopy would have created an impediment to escape, would have increased the risks of persons being entrapped, and could have resulted in additional fatalities.

15) The actions of the crew and passengers aboard the Showboat Branson Belle prevented more fatalities.

16) The response by emergency services was timely and effective.

17) Improved training is needed for small passenger vessel operators on rivers, routes, to recognize and better understand weather conditions.

18) Navigation and Vessel Inspection Curricular (NVIC 1-01) did not effectively address the NTSB's 2002 recommendation M02-2 to require the removal of, or the Coast Guard's approval of, fixed canopies and consequently likely increased the number of fatalities.

19) Navigation and Vessel Inspection Curricular (NVIC 1-01) does not account for circumstances found in the Stretch Duck 7 accident, including operations during approaching severe weather and emergency egress during rapid sinking and should be updated to provide guidance accordingly.

-----

The National Transportation Safety Board unanimously adopted the following probable cause as to what caused the 2018 Ride the Ducks accident on Table Rock Lake:

"The National Transportation Safety Board determines that the probable cause of the sinking of the amphibious passenger vessel Stretch Duck 7 was Ripley's Entertainment Incorporated, doing business as Ride the Ducks of Branson's continued operation of water-borne tours after a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Table Rock Lake, exposing the vessel to a derecho, which resulted in waves flooding through a non-weather tight air-intake hatch on the bow. Contributing to the sinking was the Coast Guard's failure to require sufficient reserve buoyancy in amphibious vessels. Contributing to loss of life was the Coast Guard's ineffective action to address emergency egress on amphibious passenger vessels with fixed canopies, such as Stretch Duck 7, which impede passenger escape."

-----

As a result of its investigation, the NTSB makes the following six new safety recommendations:

To the U.S. Coast Guard:

1) Require that amphibious passenger vessels equipped with forward hatches enable operators to securely close them during water-borne operations to prevent water ingress.

2) Review the circumstances of the Stretch Duck 7 sinking and other amphibious passenger vessel accidents and revise Navigation and Vessel Inspection Curricular (NVIC 1-01) to address the issues found in these accidents, including operations during imminent severe weather and emergency egress during rapid sinking.

3) Examine existing training and knowledge requirements for understanding and applying fundamental weather principals to water-borne operations for Coast Guard credentialed masters who operate small passenger vessels and, if warranted, require additional training for these ratings on recognition of critical weather situations in pre-departure planning and while underway.

To Ripley's Entertainment Inc.:

4) Using the operating restrictions found in vessels certificates of inspection, review and revise your current operating policy to provide specific guidance on vessel operations when adverse conditions could be encountered during any part of the water-borne tour, by implementing a "go, no-go" policy.

5) Modify spring-loaded forward hatches of modified DUKW amphibious passenger vessels to enable their closure during water-born operations as a prevention for water ingress.

6) Re-evaluate emergency procedures regarding the donning of life jackets aboard modified DUKW amphibious passenger vessels when equipped with fixed canopies.

Previously issued recommendations in November of 2019:

To the U.S. Coast Guard:

1) M19-15: require DUKW amphibious passenger vessels (commonly referred to as original and/or Stretch DUKW's) to have sufficient reserve buoyancy through passive means so that they remain upright and afloat with a full compliment of passengers and crew members in the event of damage or flooding.

2) M19-16: For, DUKW amphibious passenger vessels without sufficient reserve buoyancy (commonly referred to as original and/or Stretch DUKWs) require the removal of canopies, side curtains and their associated framing during water-borne operations to improve emergency egress in the event of a sinking.