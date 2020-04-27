NTSB will discuss probable cause of 2018 duck boat sinking in Branson, Mo. Tuesday

The National Transportation Safety Board will meet Tuesday morning to discuss the probable cause of 2018's duck boat sinking in Table Rock Lake.

The Ride the Ducks amphibious boat sank during a storm on July 19. Of the 31 on board, 16 passengers and a crew member died in the water.

The NTSB released its "Safety Recommendation Report" in November of 2019. It was not much different from a report issued in 1999, after an accident, involving a similar amphibious vehicle, on Lake Hamilton in Hot Springs, Ark., killed 13 passengers. Both now and then, the NTSB's report called for the U.S. Coast Guard to require these boats to be better able to stay afloat when flooded. It also recommended removal of the canopies and side curtains that make it hard for passengers to escape the vessel during an emergency. This new report says deaths likely would have been avoided if the U.S. Coast Guard had followed its recommendation.