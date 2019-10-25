National Drug Take Back Day Saturday

We all have the chance tomorrow to clean out our medicine cabinets in a safe way.Tomorrow’s National Drug Take Back Day will feature the same collection as past ones, with a new twist.

Pills and capsules, Photo Date: Undated / Photo: Pexels / MGN

The Drug Enforcement Administration says it collected more than 937,000 pounds of unused or unwanted pills across the country during its event in April 2019. The DEA has been doing these take back days as a way to try and reduce the amount of pills getting into the wrong hands, and hopefully curb the addiction epidemic.

Tomorrow is also a first for the national drug take back day, because it's the first time you'll be able to turn in vaping devices. As lung injuries related to vaping have been on the rise, the DEA said it is accepting them without liquids or batteries - no questions asked.

"When People are asked questions or they're in fear that they're going to get in trouble because they have medication or a medicine bottle that might not be theirs, they're less likely to bring that stuff in: said Lt. Michael O'Day of the Osage Beach Police Department. "So, we allow it to be where there's no questions asked, and you just drop it off."

Click HERE to find where your local drop off is Saturday.

All events are open from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.