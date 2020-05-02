National Institute of Mental Health seeks healthcare workers for coronavirus study

Researchers from the National Institute of Mental Health are looking for healthcare workers for an online research study tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NIH invites healthcare workers to participate in the study to observe "how stressors related to the COVID-19 virus affect mental health over time."

To participate, you must be at least 18 years old, be able to read and write English, and work in a healthcare field in some capacity.

Those who participate must complete a 30-minute, online questionnaire every one to three months for a year.

For more information, click here or email covidhcwstudy@nih.gov.