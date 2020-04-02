National Park Service closes Buffalo National River for recreational use to stop spread of COVID-19

Effective immediately, the National Park Service closed the Buffalo National River to recreational use until further notice.

This closure includes the Buffalo River, trails, open spaces, and campgrounds. Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson asked the federal government to close the access to the river Wednesday after reports of large crowds.

“It breaks my heart to have to close this incredible public park," said Buffalo National River Superintendent Mark Foust. "It is, however, the right thing to do to protect the people that work here, live here, visit here, and love this place. We all have to do what we can to slow and prevent the spread of the virus in and around the park. We believe this will help. I am thankful to the people of Newton, Searcy, Marion, and Baxter Counties, who everyday share the river with us and support visitors from all over the country and the world. I look forward to the time we can all welcome visitors back to the Buffalo, sharing the river and the experiences we all know to be good for our minds and bodies.”

State highways and county roads running through the Buffalo National River area will remain accessible to through or residential traffic. Roads entering and terminating within the park, are closed to all but residential traffic.

Boone, Newton and Searcy Counties all report cases of the coronavirus.