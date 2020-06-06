AFFORDABLE FAMILY FUN: National Trails Day

As temperatures are heating up, more people are stepping out to enjoy some fresh air.

Mary Kromrey is the Executive Director of Ozarks Greenways. She said National Trials Day is perfect the perfect opportunity to gather your things and adventure off for a hike, walk or stroll on the many trails in the Ozarks.

She said there are trails in Greene County and beyond, all offering diverse experiences for the entire family. The Greenways have Fellows Lake hiking trails.

Kromrey said Springfield offers trails from urban settings, with sculptures and murals, to the trials of honor, through the veteran cemetery.

No matter what experience you take on the trails this summer, it's essential to share the trails with everyone and keep social distancing guidelines in mind.

"If you need to visit with somebody who you went with the trials with, maybe step off the trials and not block it," said Kromrey.

If you take your fur baby with you, make sure they're on a leash. Having fun on the trails is essential; that's why Kromrey said if you're not feeling well, stay home.

While it's the perfect day to venture off for a hike walk or stroll, you have to make sure you are safe.

-Keep a social distance

In crowded areas, make sure you are keeping that social distance.

-Share your plans

Always tell someone where you're going and when you plan to be back. Share your route and location with friends and family before hitting the trails.

-Check the weather

Make sure you are keeping up with the weather when you're on the trials. Keep an eye on the radar, and dress accordingly. You want to be prepared and ready for any situation. You can download the KY3 First Alert Weather App.

-Bring more than you need

Bring extra water and food. The key is staying hydrated and well-nourished, especially in high temps.

- Stay together

STAY TOGETHER. It's vital that when you're on the trials with young children, there's a safety plan in case of unforeseen circumstances. If possible, always try to hit the trails with a buddy.

-Wear a helmet

Kromrey said If you're biking on the trails, be sure to protect your head and wear a helmet.

For more information on Ozarks Greenway Trails, click here.