National Weather Service assesses damage from Friday night's storms

National Weather Service teams assessed damage from Friday night's storms in the Ozarks Monday.

The storms hit the Strafford area hard. The storms damaged roofs of homes and businesses. The strong storms forced businesses and homeowners to quickly cover damage Saturday with tarps before snow fell.

The National Weather Service waited until Monday to asses damage because of Saturday's snow and flooding. Assessment teams focused Monday on areas around Strafford, Fair Play and the Pomme de Terre Lake area. Here's how they decide if the storm was a tornado or straight-line winds.

"In making that determination, we look at the types of damage we're seeing, whether we're seeing damage in regards to trees, whether they've been snapped or uprooted, what direction those trees may be laying, whether we see structural damage like we've seen here at this location with loss of roof or lots of shingles," said Kelsey Angle of the National Weather Service. "And then we're also comparing that to radar data that tells us which direction the winds could have been blowing with that particular storm."

The National Weather Service in Little Rock is also assessing damage throughout the state, including northern Arkansas.