The National Weather Service confirms a small tornado damaged an area of Springfield early Monday morning.

The EF-0 storm hit at 1:11 a.m. just east of U.S. 65 near Battlefield Road. The storm packed winds of 70 mph. The storm traveled 1.5 miles. It stretched 20 yards wide.

The tornado snapped and broke large tree limbs, bent street signs and lifted shingles off a roof.