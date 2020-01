The National Weather Service confirms an tornado caused damage Friday afternoon in the Fair Play, Mo. area.

The EF1 tornado hit around 2:30 p.m. in Cedar County. It then traveled northeast to Polk County.

The wind speed topped 110-miles-per-hour. That is just one-mile-per-hour away from an EF2. The tornado traveled nearly nine miles, staying on the ground for 14 minutes.

The storm destroyed one home, damaging many more in its path. It also uprooted or snapped several trees.

