National Weather Service confirms tornado hit Strafford, Mo. area Friday night

The National Weather Service confirms a small tornado hit the Strafford, Mo. area Friday night.

The EF1 tornado hit around 5:45 p.m. in the Turners area. It stayed on the ground for seven miles, lifting just north of Strafford, Mo. area. It stayed on the ground for 11 minutes.

It produced maximum wind speeds of 98 miles-per hour. It stretched some 75 yards wide. the tornado resulted in damage to an automobile service building, several homes, and uprooted or snapped several trees.

The storm damaged roofs of homes and businesses. It uprooted several trees.

