The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado damaged an area of Douglas County early Monday morning.

The EF1 tornado hit at 2:06 a.m. four miles west of Gentryville around Bryant Creek. The tornado crossed State Highway 14 and lifted near State Highway 76 east of Vanzant. The total path lasted more than 16 miles. It had a maximum wind speed of 100 mph.

The storm snapped hundreds to thousands of trees in the path. It also damaged several buildings.