National Weather Service confirms tornado in Hickory County in Friday's storms

The National Weather Service confirms a smaller tornado hit Friday around the Pomme de Terre Lake area.

The EF-1 tornado hit a few mile southeast of Cross Timbers on State Highway CC around 3:20 p.m.

The tornado tracked to the northeast before quickly lifting. It packed winds up to 100-miles-per-hour. It stayed on the ground for nearly two miles. The tornado latest about three minutes.

The EF1 tornado uprooted and snapped several trees in a neighborhood around Pomme de Terre Lake.

