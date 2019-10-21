National Weather Service confirms 2 tornado in eastern Christian County, Mo. Monday morning

The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes damaged areas in Christian County early Monday morning.

The first EF1 tornado developed in Highlandville, Mo. It tracked 12 miles long and gusts topped 150 mph. The max winds topped 90 mph. The storm uprooted several trees.

The second EF1 storm hit three miles north to northeast of Bruner around 1:18 a.m. The storm spread 250 yards wide. Wind gusts topped 100 mph.

The storm uprooted several trees and damaged or destroyed several outbuildings.