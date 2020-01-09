National Weather Service issues Winter Storm Watch for part of the Ozarks

Prepare for a return of wintry weather for the Ozarks for the weekend.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch beginning Friday night and lasting through Saturday. It includes Bates, Barton, Benton (Mo.), Cedar, Henry, Morgan, St. Clair and Vernon Counties.

The Winter Storm Watch follows a Flash Flood Watch for nearly all of the Ozarks Friday. A wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow will begin Friday night into Saturday. Three to four inches of snow is expected for the area. Roads will likely become slick.

Stay ahead of the weather with the KY3 Weather App. Download for latest forecasts specific to your area.