National Weather Service will hold statewide tornado drill Tuesday throughout Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Are you severe weather ready? This year's Severe Weather Awareness Week in Missouri includes a statewide tornado drill.
The National Weather Service will initiate a statewide tornado drill Tuesday at 10 a.m. Meteorologists at NWS will also send a Tornado Warning drill to weather radio at that time.
In addition to the drill, the National Weather Service will highlight preparedness on the following days:
Monday - Preparedness Day
Tuesday - Tornado Safety Day
Wednesday - Flash Flood Safety Day
Thursday - Severe Thunderstorm Day
Friday - NOAA Weather Radio Day