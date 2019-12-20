Nearly $2 million awarded to Monett School District for after school programs

20 school districts in Missouri were awarded federal grants to help start new after school programs.

The Monett School District received one of these grants, and were awarded nearly $2 million for after school programs. This will amount to nearly $400,000 for the next five years for the program.

One of the criteria for applying for the grant, was that the school district would use the money for STEAM related after school activities, which stands for science, technology, engineering, arts, and math.

The after school program is called the Cub House. It is free for kids in the district, and is for ages Pre Kindergarten through 8th grade.

Pre-K through 2nd grade will have their program at Monett Elementary, grades 3 and 4 will stay at Central Park School. Finally, grades 5 through 8 and middle schoolers will all be at Monett Elementary.

Kourtney Brown, the Central Park Elementary Site Director, said, “It allows us to provide a community service not only to parents but to kids as well."

The main focus of this program is to make learning fun through hands on activities.

Kayla Roderman, the Monett Elementary Site Director, said, “It's the way kids learn. The more things we can get in their hands. Research says that's how it goes from short term memory to long term memory."

Money from the grant will help pay for the staff needed to run these programs. The district also purchased science packets for experiments and hands on activities. They also have puzzles, games, movies, and art supplies the kids can use during their downtime.

Roderman said, "It just makes for fun learning. It also is what our students need to do, in our schools, to be productive citizens."

The program officially kicks off on January 6th after school lets out. At 3 p.m. the children will check in and be given a snack. Weather permitting they will spend recess outdoors.

here will also be reading time, during which the school will bring in community members outside of the school to read to the kids. This will help enhance engagement, as well as get the community involved with the school district.

After reading the children will partake in two, 30 minute STEAM related activities. These activities will be hands on experiments and games, so the kids won’t even know they are learning.

Finally after the STEAM activities they will have free time before their parents, or a bus, picks them up at 6 p.m.

When schools have a half day, the program will still run till 6pm. On inclement weather days the program will run an hour after early dismissal.

David Williams, the Afterschool Program Director, said, “My personal goal is to see a point in time where a parent might come pick up their student at 5 p.m., and the kid doesn't want to go home because he's having so much fun."

The Monett School District plans to keep these programs running even after those five years is up. They will reapply for the grant, but are also hoping community members will get involved and donate time and resources to help keep the programs running.

If you are in the Monett School District, you can enroll online at https://tinyurl.com/savv4dy

Paper copies of the application are also available in the school offices.

