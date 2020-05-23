Nearly 200 new COVID-19 cases in Missouri for third straight day as state aims to ramp up testing

More than 670 deaths and 11,700 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Missouri as of Saturday, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

Missouri reported an increase of 193 new cases Saturday, raising the state's total to 11,752. On average, the state has reported more than 200 new cases over the last three days.

The state also reported five new deaths, raising the total to 676.

The numbers come as Missouri looks to ramp up testing, Gov. Parson said Thursday. The goal is to conduct 7,500 tests per day in Missouri and increase testing through box-in outbreaks, sentinel testing and community sampling.

More than 165,000 people in the state have been tested through PCR and serology tests, according to the DHSS.