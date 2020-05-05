Nearly 9,000 COVID-19 cases reported in Missouri

Nearly 9,000 positive cases of COVID-19 and 380 deaths have been reported in Missouri as of Tuesday, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

Missouri reported 162 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, raising the state's total to 8,916. It marks the first times in four days cases didn't jump by at least 200.

The state reported 19 new deaths from COVID-19, raising the total to 377. However, DHSS says there was a recent delay in the number of deaths reported into the Missouri tracking system. In addition to the past 24 hours, the increase reported Tuesday includes some deaths that occurred between May 1-3.

Nearly 95,000 people in the state have been tested, according to the DHSS. Missouri's stay-at-home order in response to the pandemic was lifted Monday.

