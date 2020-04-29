Nearly half a million Missourians file for unemployment benefits

The Missouri Department of Labor has been busy since mid-March.

Missouri Department of Labor Director Anna Hui takes questions from reporters on April 29, 2020.

"[We have] processed over 400,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits and also made nearly half a billion dollars in payments to eligible claimants," said Anna Hui, Director of the Missouri Department of Labor.

In each of the last two weeks, the state has seen more than 100,000 new unemployment claims.

"Just to provide you with some context, normally at this time of year, we process about 2,300 to 3,000 unemployment initial claims per week," Hui said.

Hui said despite those high numbers, a majority of those who have claimed have received payment.

"Well over 76-percent of people have gotten a check," Hui added during Governor Mike Parson's daily news briefing.

Hui acknowledged there are still long wait times for people to call and file their unemployment claims. She says they're trying to help with those who have to call in - by not making them wait on hold.

"If you're on hold and offered the call back function, this selection will keep your spot in line and the system will call you back when it is your turn," Hui said.

She says 90-percent of the people who have filed for unemployment so far have done so, without the department's help, online.

So, what happens to those who are collecting unemployment and their workplace opens up on Monday?

"My understanding is, if your boss calls you and tells you to come back to work, you've got to fulfill that requirement," Parson said.

If your hours are cut, and you end up making less than $384 per week, you might still be able to get help.

"​There will still be the ability to file, and then your weekly earnings will have some level of impact in terms of your eligibility for continued benefits," Hui said.

