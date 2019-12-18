Neighbors say they've seen an increase in car break ins in downtown Springfield parking garage

Some people who live in downtown Springfield say they are frustrated over security following a rash of car break-ins at a city owned garage.

"I feel very safe inside the apartments it's just the parking garage that's having a lot of crime," said Shelby Massey.

She's lived at College Station Lofts for months and parks her car in the College Station Car Park.

"I've walked out to the parking garage. I've seen shattered windows before, multiple vehicles with shattered windows. It happens, honestly, almost every day," she said.

Tuesday morning another vehicle was hit. This time it was hers.

"I was parked in this parking spot. There is a camera right there above my car. He got in through my trunk and stole my luggage so he had to be standing right where we are," she explained.

Massey said she got back from a trip and left her stuff, including Christmas gifts she bought and received. Thousands of dollars’ worth of items were stolen.

"He left a hat in my vehicle. I was hoping to get some forensic, I don't know, DNA stuff. I guess the chances of that happening are slim. They say it almost takes two years for some cases to even get something back on that," she said.

She wasn't the only person to file a police report Tuesday. Another woman called police after her car was broken into, in the same lot.

"The increasing crime downtown is alarming," said Massey.

She has this warning.

"Don't keep anything in your car that's valuable. Don't have anything out that's noticeable or seeable. Keep everything in your trunk if you have to keep things in your car. Keep your doors locked," she said.

Law enforcement has the same recommendation to prevent being a victim of theft.

