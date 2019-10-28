Neighbors upset after foam pellets wash down hillside, into creek from nearby business

"We had a pretty good rain."

After that rain a few weeks ago, John Garrison noticed something on his property.

"When I first saw it I got up and looked out the window, I thought, it didn't get that cold last night. I thought it was frost. I knew it couldn't be snow," Garrison.

But, that is what it almost looks like. Hundreds of thousands of tiny foam pellets litter Garrison's property.

The foam came from property owned by Copher Enterprises, and Aaron Copher.

There's a car detailing shop there, and Copher is renovating an old building supplies store that has sat vacant for nearly a decade.

"It should have never happened," Garrison added.

Copher allowed me on his property and said he has had the source of the foam all cleaned out.

However, he declined to go on camera citing advice from his attorney.

Garrison thinks Copher should be held accountable and clean all of the foam.

"It's going to cost him now, somebody to come and pay a right company that knows how to clean this stuff up to clean it up," Garrison said. "It's not my problem. I want the DNR to figure out what they're going to do about this situation, you know?"

KY3/KSPR's Andrew Havranek emailed the communications department for the DNR for a statement about it's investigation, and to find out how harmful this foam is to the environment. His email has not been returned.