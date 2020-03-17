Nets say Kevin Durant, 3 other players test positive for new coronavirus

The Brooklyn Nets say four of their players including Kevin Durant have tested positive for the new coronavirus.

A hat bearing the new logo of the Brooklyn Nets is displayed during a news conference to unveil the new logos of the Brooklyn Nets in New York, Monday, April 30, 2012. (Source: AP Photo/Seth Wenig/AP)

That brings the total to seven known positive tests in the NBA.

The team announced Tuesday that one player is exhibiting symptoms while the other three are asymptomatic.

All four players have been isolated and are under the care of team physicians.

The Nets added that all players and members of their travel party are being asked to remain isolated and closely monitor their health.

Utah’s Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell and Detroit’s Christian Wood are the other players who have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

