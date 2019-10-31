Nevada, Mo. man claims $200,000 top prize in Missouri Lottery's "12 Days of Christmas"

Tristan McIntosh of Nevada, Mo. claimed a top prize of $200,000 on a Missouri Lottery “The 12 Days of Christmas,” holiday-themed Scratchers ticket less than two weeks after they were released.

McIntosh purchased the winning ticket at Ricketts Southside, 18960 E. BB Highway, in Nevada.

Introduced on Oct. 14, “The 12 Days of Christmas” is a $10 scratcher game. Another top prize of $200,000 remains.

In the most recent fiscal year, players in Vernon County won more than $2.7 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $283,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $558,000 went to education programs in the county.

