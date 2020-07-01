Nevada-based company taking over 4 youth lockups in Arkansas

A Nevada-based company has taken over all four of Arkansas' youth lockups, as the state enters the second phase of overhauling its long-troubled juvenile justice system.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the Rite of Passage on Wednesday assumed control of day-to-day operations of facilities in Dermott, Harrisburg and Mansfield. Rite of Passage had already been managing the Arkansas Juvenile Assessment and Treatment Center at Alexander in 2016 after legislators approved a $70 million contract with the firm last year that is set to end in 2023.

Gov. Hutchinson has said he hopes more troubled children can stay closer to home.