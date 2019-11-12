New American flag coming to the side of the Laclede County Courthouse

Laclede County is getting a new flag to hang outside the Laclede County Courthouse. This past summer, the flag that once flew on the side of the building was vandalized. It was burned and a cross was spraypainted on the building. County Commissioner, David Pollock says they couldn't have done it without the support of the community.

"I still can't figure out why someone would want to do this?" said David Sewell.

David Sewell is a United States Air Force veteran. Sewell also was one of the people who put up the American flag before it was vandalized more than 10 years ago.

"It's always meant that the community cares for its veterans," said Sewell.

Sewell says he has always had a sense of pride when he saw that flag, and to not have it flying for Veterans was upsetting to him.

"I just can't believe someone would deface a symbol that represents our country and patriotic spirit of our community," said Sewell.

Sewell wasn't the only one upset after hearing the huge flag on the side of the Laclede County Courthouse. The flag had been burned while a white cross was spray-painted on the building.

The community came to the rescue donating anything from $5 to $2,500 to try and get a new flag. As a result, the county commissioners set up the 'Old Glory Fund.'

"We are a proud patriotic community and not so much about allowing people to come up and allow people to vandalize those things we cherish," said David Pollock.

Western County Commissioner David Pollock says they raised more than $8,000. In return, they will be using a little more than $4,000 to buy two giant new flags. Pollock says they plan to give the remaining more than $4,000 to a veteran memorial site in Lebanon that was also vandalized.

"We knew there would be a cost to that and we just felt confident that the remaining funds needed to go back to that organization," said Pollock.

The new flag will be installed on July 4.