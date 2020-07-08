Advertisement

New CDC precautions for the livestock area at the Ozark Empire Fair

(KSPR)
By Lexi Spivak, KY3/KSPR News
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

One of the usual draws to the Ozark Empire Fair will be there when the gates open in a little more than three weeks. Organizers of the fair said they intend to follow safety recommendations from health officials to keep visitors safe.

While COVID-19 has not been found in horses, cows, pigs, chickens or ducks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently listed what large events need to do if animals are involved. Some of the suggestions include cleaning out the animal areas often, making sure they're well ventilated, and also reminding people not to mask any of the animals.

The General Manager of the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds said they already do all of these things out of precaution for other illnesses, like swine flu and e coli. Aaron Owen said most displays will be able to safely carry on, with the exception of the rabbit show. "There's been some stuff going on in rabbits, so we worked with the state vet and it's not in the state of Missouri, but with everything else going on, we went ahead and cancelled the rabbit show this year," said Owen.

The CDC stated a similar warning in their recent list of considerations. "Implement additional precautions to maintain at least 6 feet separation between any species shown to be susceptible to SARS-CoV-2, including cats and other fields; dogs; small mammals such as mink, ferrets, and rabbits; and other animals shown to be susceptible to this virus."

Owen said they plan to post extra signage encouraging people to wash their hands around the livestock area of the fairgrounds. He said there will still be a petting zoo at the fair, with some extra cleanliness procedures in place.

Owen went on to review some of the other new precautions for the 2020 Ozark Empire Fair.

He said they will perform daily temperature checks on all fair employees. He said they will provide employees with masks, but it will be up to the individual if they want to wear the mask or not.

He also said people can expect to see more sanitizer stations, adding ride operators will be responsible for sanitizing between riders.

For concerts, Owen said tickets will be sold for every other row of the bleachers section. For other shows, Owen said they plan to use foldable chairs because they are easier to sanitize and they also allow people to social distance easily.

Owen said they're moving forward as scheduled with the fair set to start Thursday, July 30. He reminded people the plans and precautions are constantly evolving throughout the pandemic. KY3 News checked with Springfield City Officials via email about any decisions to cancel the fair, they did not respond.

Latest News

News

Cox and Mercy push for Springfield City Council to pass mask ordinance

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Healthcare officials at both Cox and Mercy wrote letters urging Mayor Ken McClure and Springfield City Council to pass a mask ordinance. They say that the time to do so is now. This comes after city leaders asked for the input of local doctors on potentially requiring people to wear masks in public.

News

Outdoor workers say beating the heat lies in your perspective

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Many outdoor workers must wear masks this summer, for the first time. But they say perspective is key to beating the heat.

News

Springfield-Greene County Health Department announces 9th COVID-19 death

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department says the woman was in her 80s and had no underlying risk factors.

News

Lawrence County Health Department warns of possible exposure at revival

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Lawrence County Health Department warns of a possible community exposure from a COVID-19 case at the Freedom Christian Center Revival.

News

Arkansas Welcome Center near Harrison back open with guidelines in place

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Welcome Center is a welcome sight when you're on a long road trip. For months, the coronavirus kept them closed in Arkansas. But they're back open, and there are some changes to keep people safe.

Latest News

Local

People turn to used, small appliance shops after long wait times at big box stores

Updated: 4 hours ago
Viewers tell KY3 they are waiting up to 9 weeks for appliances.

News

Arkansas health leaders report 734 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
Governor Asa Hutchinson made the announcement at his daily briefing in Little Rock.

News

Missouri’s Dept. of Health releases results of COVID-19 testing events in southwest part of state

Updated: 5 hours ago
The state opened the testing sites to any Missouri resident.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports highest daily COVID-19 case total; Arkansas reports drop in cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

News

Construction crews work on temporary Greene County Jail too

Updated: 6 hours ago
Construction crews are working on two jails in Greene County. One is a temporary home.

Sports

Show Me Collegiate League ends season due to COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
The 2020 Show Me Collegiate League has ceased operation due to COVID-19. The league intends to return in 2021. See a full release below.